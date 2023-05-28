Despite rising inflation, the costs of some things have gotten cheaper since last fall, new data shows. (Getty)

(NEXSTAR) – While banks, post offices, and most offices will be closed for Memorial Day, many restaurants and stores will still be open on Monday, May 29.

There are, of course, some exceptions. Despite its Memorial Day sales, Costco, for example, will be closed.

Some other stores may have limited hours.

That includes ALDI, which will close its stores at 6 p.m. local time on Memorial Day. Sam’s Club will close at 6 p.m. for both Plus and Club members.

These businesses will be open for normal hours on Memorial Day:

Big Lots

BJ’s Wholesale

Dollar General

Home Depot

IKEA

Kroger

Lowe’s

Sprouts

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods

While CVS and Wegmans stores will be open, pharmacy hours may vary by location. It’s best to call ahead to confirm whether your location is open on Monday. Walgreens lists that its stores will be open for the holiday, but its pharmacies will be closed Monday.

Looking for a quick bite? Most fast-food restaurants will be open for Memorial Day but may operate under shortened hours. That includes:

Boston Market

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Chipotle

Denny’s

Domino’s

Dunkin’

Firehouse Subs

Golden Corral

IHOP

In-N-Out

Jersey Mike’s

KFC

McDonald’s

Noodles

Olive Garden

Panera Bread

Pizza Hut

Qdoba

Red Lobster

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Sonic

Starbucks

Taco Bell

Waffle House

Wendy’s

White Castle

It’s best to check your location online or call ahead.

The next major holiday that could alter business hours is Independence Day on July 4.