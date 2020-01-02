Loose llamas stolen: About 30 nabbed after lock cut at exotic farm in California

PERRIS, Calif. (CNN) — Investigators say about 30 llamas are missing after being stolen from an exotic farm in Southern California.

Officials same someone cut the lock and let the animals out at the farm in Perris on Monday.

About 30 llamas were taken away, while others were left wandering near a busy roadway.

Officials later managed to corral the loose llamas.

The farm has been accused of mistreating animals, but investigators say they never found any evidence of it.

Some employees now believe animal rights activists could be the culprits.

“We had animal control out and code enforcement and everybody’s happy except for the activists,” said caretaker Mike Penwell. “And now they come in the middle of the night cutting the fence open and letting all the animals out.”

One worker says the missing animals are worth about $1.6 million.

