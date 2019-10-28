Man live streams mother’s death

NORTH SALT LAKE, UT (KSL/NBC News) – A Utah man has been arrested as part of a murder investigation after his mother’s death was streamed live on Facebook.

Police were called to an apartment complex in North Salt Lake Saturday night and were originally told that a woman had shot herself. After speaking with her son, they say that might not be the case at all.

Police have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Jeffrey Antonio Langford.

Langford was taken into custody and his mother was found in the apartment with an apparent gunshot wound, but police say it wasn’t consistent with a suicide.

According to a probable cause statement, Langford posted three Facebook Live videos from inside the apartment.

The report says in one of the videos, “a male can be heard crying saying mom and a female is seen slumped over.”

The report also says the male “states that he didn’t do this and she shot herself right in front of me.”

It also says “the male keeps filming himself and says she’s not dead I have to finish it.”

