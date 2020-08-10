Man sought after 5-year-old killed in North Carolina shooting, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are searching for a 25-year-old suspect after a 5-year-old died as a result of a shooting at a North Carolina home Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 5:30 p.m. in Wilson, North Carolina, according to a news release from Wilson police.

Darius N. Sessoms

“Officers arrived on the scene and located a 5-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound,” the news release said.

The child was taken to a local hospital but later died, the news release said.

A murder warrant has been issued for Darius N. Sessoms, of Wilson. Police said he was not in custody.

Frank Harvey, who has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years, says he’s never seen anything like the scene Sunday.

“It’s usually quiet here. You might hear cars kind of loud and stuff like that, but as far as this right here going on, no, you don’t see nothing like this,” said Harvey. “It’s sad, it hurts and justice needs to be served.”

Sessoms was last seen driving a black 2019 Toyota Corolla with NC plate number TCH-2773, police said. The car’s front bumper is missing.

