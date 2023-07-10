(KTLA) – Some would argue that there is nothing better than free food.

McDonald’s is giving away free fries this week to celebrate “National French Fry Day” on July 13.

On Thursday, customers can order free fries, in any size, through the McDonald’s app.

No purchase is necessary to redeem the deal, which is only available for one day and can only be used once per person.

For those who can’t cash in on the free deal, the company also offers a free medium fry with any $1 minimum purchase every Friday. The offer is only available through the McDonald’s app.

Other restaurants like Burger King, Jack in the Box and Wendy’s have previously participated in the national food holiday and are expected to do so this year.