ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WGN-TV) — A warrant has been issued for a former MTV reality show contestant accused of communicating with detectives who were posing as an underage girl.

Connor Smith, 32, is facing a nationwide warrant after police showed up to arrest him at his home in Orland Park, Illinois, on Thursday. He was able to get away in his black pickup truck, police said.

The truck has the words “roofing,” “siding” and “windows” on the back gate, along with a phone number (507-218-9979). The truck’s plate number is 3031686.

Smith is accused of communicating with undercover detectives who were posing as a girl under the age of 15. He allegedly sent explicit images and videos of himself and then made arrangements to meet the “girl.”

Charges of grooming, traveling to meet a minor and disseminating harmful material were approved for the warrant. The warrant’s bond is listed at $1,000,000.

Smith appeared on the third season of the MTV dating show “Are You the One?” in 2015, according to US Weekly.

Police said Smith indicated he would turn himself in, but has failed to do so. Anyone who sees him is asked to contact law enforcement.