(KTLA) – An NBA player accused of assaulting his partner in front of their two children has been charged with felony domestic violence in Los Angeles County.

Miles Bridges, a forward for the Charlotte Hornets, is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and the mother of his two children in late June, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gasc ón.

The 24-year-old basketball star faces one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse. The charges also include a special allegation that he caused great bodily injury to the victim.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” Gascón said in a news release. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

Bridges, who is listed as being 6 foot 7 inches and 225 pounds on NBA.com, is alleged to have attacked his partner, Mychelle Johnson on or about June 27.

Johnson shared photos of her injuries and a medical document on her social media pages. Although she doesn’t identify Bridges directly in the post, she mentioned the attack and she was scared for her children who witnessed “everything” and whom she believed would be traumatized “for life.”

In the medical document posted by Johnson, her injuries are listed as: “Adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; Assault by strangulation; Brain concussion; Closed fracture of nasal bone; Contusion of rib; Multiple bruises; Strain of neck muscle.”

The social media post has since been removed.

Bridges is currently a restricted free agent and was expected to be one of this summer’s highest-paid signings after he averaged career highs in points, rebounds and assists. Many NBA pundits expected Bridges to receive a maximum contract offer from either Charlotte or another franchise.

Instead, Bridges was arrested hours before NBA free agency began. Now he is due in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday while his case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.