SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a Tuesday announcement from her office, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham joined five other Democratic governors and asked congressional leaders to support legislation that would suspend the federal gas tax until the end of the year.

The legislation, said the release, would be intended to provide relief for Americans facing gas prices that have seen a significant rise in recent weeks.

“At a time when people are directly impacted by rising prices on everyday goods, a federal gas tax holiday is a tool in the toolbox to reduce costs for Americans, and we urge you to give every consideration to this proposed legislation,” the group of governors wrote to congressional leadership.

Alongside Governor Lujan Grisham, according to the release, were other governors including Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Jared Polis of Colorado, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, Tony Evers of Wisconsin, and Tim Walz of Minnesota. They urged leaders in Congress to, “take swift action in support of The Gas Prices Relief Act, federal legislation that would alleviate the consumer cost of rising gas prices and save New Mexicans money at the pump, putting dollars back in consumers’ pockets for groceries, childcare, rent, and more.”

The complete letter sent by the governors can be read here.

The Gas Prices Relief Act of 2022, according to Congress.gov, was introduced Wednesday morning and had not yet passed either the Senate or the House.

