Officials warn viral TikTok challenge is causing fires

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (CNN) – A viral challenge on the popular social media app Tik-Tok has sparked concern from fire officials.

It involves using the plug part of a phone charger — partially inserting it into a wall outlet — and then sliding a penny down the wall onto the exposed prongs.

Fire officials warn it’s an unsafe use of electricity and fire.

Firefighters rushed to Plymouth North High School Tuesday, to investigate whether this scorched and burned outlet posed a threat to students.

“It doesn’t take much to be electrocuted, fatally electrocuted just by an outlet in a wall socket,” said Chief Ed Bradley with the Plymouth Fire Department.

Turns out, the prank is the latest social media ‘challenge.’ Here’s a Youtube video the state fire marshals sent to all departments.

“Two students had plugged in a cell phone charger and dropped a penny behind it causing it to short out,” said Bradley.

There was a similar incident in holden, and a student at Westford High is now facing charges for starting a fire.

“The electricity propels the charger and the coin. now the coin is molten metal at this point, outwards. It could easily get you in the face, get you in the eye. It could cause blindness and it could cause your clothing to catch on fire.”

Fire chiefs are asking parents to talk to their kids about these foolish viral challenges – they’re careless and can put everyone at risk.

“The other issue can be that you do damage to some electrical wiring behind the wall and a fire could be undetected and burning in the walls, endangering everyone in the building.”

Police in Plymouth are looking into this recent incident —

And whether the students involved will face any charges.

