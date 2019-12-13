Oregon 4th grader dies by suicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fourth-grader at Holcomb Elementary School in Oregon City died by suicide on Tuesday.

Oregon City School District Superintendent Larry Didway posted a notice to families about the death on Wednesday. He said the boy’s family gave the district permission to share his cause of death.

He said psychologists and members of a Crisis Response Team would be at the school this week to support students.

The schools is also holding an event for parents on Friday morning at 8:15 a.m. about how to talk to young children about death and suicide.

If you or someone needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Latest Posts: