Pack of dogs mauls 10-year-old in Arkansas

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — The parents of an Arkansas girl are fighting to keep their family safe after a pack of dogs maul their daughter on her way to the school bus.

Dozens of bite marks cover 10-year-old Scarlett Roth, showing just where the dogs ripped into her.

“I was saying oww oww, help me, help me, help me,” Scarlett recalled. “They were shaking me.”

Scarlett and her two older sisters were on their way to the school bus, which picks them up outside the family’s Rushing Parker Hill home. The dirt road is usually quiet, but that day Scarlett says some of her neighbors’ dogs were running loose and being aggressive. The 10-year-old says she tried to warn the neighbors, but before she could the pack moved in.

“They jumped on me, I landed face forward and they started attacking me,” Scarlett said. “My mama was trying to get to me, my sister was trying to get to me.”

In just minutes the dogs did enough damage that the 10-year-old had to be airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

“There were at least 5 or 6 at a time on top of her, just biting her,” said mom Angel Avants. “She’s 10-years-old, they could have killed her.”

The Arkansas Department of Health tested one of the dogs for rabies, that came back negative.

As of Thursday, the dogs are behind a fence at the neighbor’s house where the family hopes they’ll stay.

“She’s very lucky, very, very, lucky,” Avants.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the investigation, only saying no charges have been filed.

