SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – Bakkavor USA, a prepared-foods provider based in North Carolina, has issued a voluntary recall of Trader Joe’s-branded pesto pasta sauce which may have been packaged in containers labeled “hummus dip.”

The containers are not printed with the correct nutritional information, ingredients, or possible allergens that are present in the Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto sauce contained within.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or walnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product,” Bakkavor USA wrote in a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Containers of Genova Pesto with the incorrect packaging were distributed between April 28–30 across 14 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

The products had a “use by” date of May 27, 2023.

The recalled pesto was packaged in tubs reading “hummus dip,” albeit with the correct lid, photos shared by the FDA show. (Bakkavor USA/FDA)

Bakkavor USA said there had not been any reports of customers experiencing allergic reactions by the time the company had become aware of the issue.

Customers are being instructed to throw away the recalled products or return them to Trader Joe’s locations for a refund.

On the Trader Joe’s recall page, the company writes that they “go well beyond regulatory requirements” for recall-related communications by sending out email alerts, posting in-store signs, and informing customers on the website.

A notice concerning the mislabeled Genova Pesto had not been posted on the site’s recall page as of Saturday.