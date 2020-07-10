Photos of missing children to be displayed on screens at gas pumps

(KETK) – A national campaign is kicking off to help locate the thousands of missing children throughout the country.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has partnered with San Francisco-based advertising agency MUH-TAY-ZIK / HOF-FER and the gas station video giant, GSTV to feature missings children on gas pump video screens across the U.S.

The campaign will run through the month of July.

“NCMEC wants to remind and empower the public to be on the lookout this summer for missing children in their area. We know that all it takes is one person to pay attention, do the right thing and help bring a missing child home. For the families that NCMEC works with, this is an opportunity to generate new attention for their missing loved ones and garner new leads in their case.”

If you have information about missing or exploited children contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or on social media @missingkids.

