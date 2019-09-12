Planning to fly in 2020? Make sure you have a REAL ID

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Starting October 1, 2020, travelers will need a REAL ID to board all planes at all U.S. airports. For Texans, that is that little yellow star on your driver’s license.

As of September 6, the Texas Department of Public Safety has issued more than 15 million Real-ID compliant cards.

The REAL ID Act was enacted in 2005 based on the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the federal government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.”

It is expected that at least 76% of all Texans will have a REAL ID by October 2020.