Police: Grandmother drowned newborn to avoid 'family shame'

The grandmother of a newborn baby boy drowned the child shortly after being born "to prevent family shame," according to documents filed Thursday in Kern County Superior Court.

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) - The grandmother of a newborn baby boy drowned the child shortly after being born "to prevent family shame," according to documents filed Thursday in Kern County Superior Court.

Beant Kaur Dhillon,43, found her 15-year-old daughter in a bathroom inside their home in November, after the teen just gave birth, according to reports.

After killing the child, Dhillon gave the tiny body to her husband, Jagsir Singh, 47, who placed the remains in a plastic bag, reports said.

The body was then given to Dhillon's nephew, Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, 33, to bury in the back yard, reports said. The Bakersfield Police Department on Thursday asked for the public's help in locating Mann, who remains at large.

The crime came to light when the new mother, now 16, reported it to someone police described as "a third party," who reported it to law enforcement.

Police reports say neither of her parents have ever sought medical aid for the young mother after the home birth. That, police say, might have led to serious injuries to the teen.

Police went to the family home at 5205 Shining Crag Ave. Tuesday.

Investigators say they unearthed the newborn's body from a planter in the home's back yard.