Police searching for suspect who lured seagulls to their death in parking lot

LAUREL, Maryland (WBAL) — Police in Laurel, Maryland are looking for whoever ran over seagulls at a shopping center Saturday, killing at least ten birds.

The act, which police said was intentional, drew strong reaction Monday from shoppers in the Laurel Plaza Shopping Center.

“I feel like it’s disgusting. I feel like if you have the heart to do something like that, you went out of your way to do something like that, you’re a pretty sick person,” concerned citizen Amber Destefano said.

Police said Saturday morning, someone went into the Dollar Tree, bought pre-popped popcorn spread it in the parking lot to lure seagulls, then ran them over with a car.

