Poll: Majority of Americans oppose ‘defund the police’ movement

(KRON) – More than half of Americans oppose the movement to “defund the police,” a new ABC/Ipsos poll released Friday reveals.
The May poll found that nearly two-thirds of Americans said they did not support the movement, compared to 34% who do.
Additionally, 60% said they opposed reducing the budget for police to support social and public health programs, while 39% said they support it.
The poll found that more Americans are also more willing to visit salons, restaurants, churches, and resume other activities compared to last month.
