Pregnant woman murdered in front of her children at grocery store

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – New details have been released in the murder of Lavon McCreary. McCreary was shot and killed inside the Pic-N-Sav grocery store along Highway 31 in Evergreen Monday evening.

Police have arrested Michael Collin Mitchell as the suspect in the case. He is charged with capital murder.

New details report the shooting occurred in front of the victim’s 5-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son. McCreary was pregnant at the time.

View the original story here.

Latest Posts: