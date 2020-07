WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The drama unfolded along a Kansas highway after two men are nearly sideswiped by a vehicle they believe is operated by a drunk driver. The two men couldn't have guessed what would happen next and what they would find out about the driver.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, when Carlos Romero and his father, Ramon, were heading to work. They were driving along southbound I-135 when they saw a silver Toyota Prius fading lanes across the highway.