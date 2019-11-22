Puppy allegedly loses ear after grooming appointment

Cleveland, TN (WTVC/CNN) — A dog owner is upset after she says her puppy’s ear had to be amputated following a grooming appointment.

The five-month-old named Baylee was going for a haircut.

Bows stayed securely in place until Angela Weeks says she took them out 3 days after their visit.

She realized one bow was tied to her puppy’s hair, and the other…

“She actually put the rubber band around the ear, cutting off circulation,” said Weeks.

She said she soon realized Baylee’s ear was swollen and that’s when she contacted Petco.

“He assured me that they had let go the groomer who did it and he offered, he said they would refund my money and they would pay for all medical bills,” said Weeks.

According to vet statements, Petco did refund Angela’s money and paid for Baylee to be taken to the vet.

But Angela said she didn’t think that was enough. So, she went to corporate.

“He kept wanting me to give him a number as to what I felt like this was worth and I said you know, I can’t tell you that,” Weeks said.

The dog owner says Petco paid roughly $640 in vet bills and refunded Baylee’s grooming bill of $147.

She says they also offered an additional $500 on top of that.

She says that’s not enough to make up for her dog losing its ear.

Petco released a statement to CNN affiliate WTVC saying they “regret and take full responsibility for what happened to Baylee after visiting their salon.”

They go on to say that the groomer involved did not follow policy and is no longer with them.

