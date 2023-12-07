(WTAJ) — A brand of ready-to-eat chicken fried rice sold nationwide, including at Walmart, is being recalled over listeria concerns.

Garland Ventures of Texas is recalling nearly 14,000 pounds of their Freshness Guaranteed brand of chicken fried rice.

The recalled product is printed with a lot code reading WK10CFR, and has a best-if-used-by date of Nov. 10. The package will also have a USDA mark of inspection containing the establishment number “EST. P-31993.” The serving size of the affected product is 12 ounces.

The fried rice was shipped to retailers nationwide and was available at Walmart, the retailer’s website shows.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) expressed concern that the product may be in people’s freezers.

As of the recall alert, no confirmed reports of sickness were reported, FSIS said. These items should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and even fatal illness in children and the elderly. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected. Listeria infections, known as listeriosis, can cause symptoms like high fever, diarrhea, headache and abdominal pain.

Consumers with questions or concerns can call the USDA at (888) 674-6854 or visit the or visit the USDA Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System.