Reward offered for information on missing, endangered teen

NAVARRO COUNTY / BLOOMING GROVE, Texas – A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for specific information on a missing teenager.
15-year-old Richard “Joey” Enderle was last seen on August 3 in Blooming Grove, Texas. He is 5’10”, weighs 140 pounds, and has blue eyes with dark brown hair.
If you know of Richard’s whereabouts, you can contact the Navarro County Sheriff’s Department at (903) 654-3001 or the Blooming Grove Police Department at (903) 695-2711.
Sources: Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, Blooming Grove Police Department