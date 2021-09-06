Reward offered for information on missing, endangered teen

National News
Posted: / Updated:

Richard “Joey” Enderle. (Courtesy: Navarro County Sheriff’s Department)

NAVARRO COUNTY / BLOOMING GROVE, Texas – A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for specific information on a missing teenager.

15-year-old Richard “Joey” Enderle was last seen on August 3 in Blooming Grove, Texas. He is 5’10”, weighs 140 pounds, and has blue eyes with dark brown hair.

Richard “Joey” Enderle (Courtesy: Navarro County Sheriff’s Department)

If you know of Richard’s whereabouts, you can contact the Navarro County Sheriff’s Department at (903) 654-3001 or the Blooming Grove Police Department at (903) 695-2711.

Sources: Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, Blooming Grove Police Department

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

Trending stories