Search continues for 6-year-old who disappeared after getting off school bus

CAYCE, S.C. (AP/CNN) — It’s been more than a day since a 6-year-old South Carolina girl disappeared after getting off her school bus near her home.

More than 100 police officers, family members and volunteers started searching for Faye Marie Swetlik when she vanished Monday. Cayce Department of Public Safety says more than 250 officers and investigators from local, state and federal agencies are now searching for the girl.

Faye hadn’t been seen since shortly before 3:45 p.m. Monday after family members saw her get off the bus in her densely populated neighborhood, Cayce Public Safety Officer Sgt. Evan Antley said.

“At some point, the family realized they had lost track of her,” said Antley, adding that the family called 911 about 5 p.m.

Investigators haven’t ruled out any possibility, from the girl wandering away to being kidnapped or worse, authorities said.

A red car was towed away from where Faye went missing and is being processed.

“It’s being looked at as possibly being involved in the case,” Director of Public Safety Byron Snellgrove said.

Investigators said they have no indication Faye has been abducted, but they’re exhausting every lead.

“We have more questions than answers . … But the top question we have right now is, ‘Where is Faye?’” said Lexington County Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick.

Almost 100 police officers used tracking dogs, walked around the neighborhood near Columbia and a stopped cars going in and out after the girl’s family called 911, authorities said.

About 20 family members and volunteers from the neighborhood also joined the search, authorities said.

