PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) —
UPDATE: (10:12 a.m.) — Gov. Ron DeSantis tweets in response to the NAS Pensacola shooting. He is currently on his to Pensacola from Miami.
UPDATE (10:01 a.m.) — The shooting took place in a classroom setting.
UPDATE (9:52 a.m.) — 7 confirmed injured. 4 confirmed dead. Overall, 11 people were shot.
UPDATE (9:40 a.m.) — ECSO confirms four dead. Active shooter was killed by deputy.
UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) — Eight patients have been admitted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.
UPDATE (9:03 a.m.) — Officials with Sacred Heart Hospital say they have admitted six patients.
UPDATE (8:28 a.m.) — The Associated Press confirms that 11 people have been hospitalized.
UPDATE (8:26 a.m.) — NAS Pensacola confirms that two people are dead in addition to the shooter.
UPDATE (8:10 a.m.) — The U.S. Navy confirms one person is dead in addition to the shooter.
UPDATE (7:50 a.m.) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the shooter on NAS Pensacola is dead.
UPDATE (7:45 a.m.) — Officials with Baptist Hospital say they have admitted five patients.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Military officials are working an active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola. Pensacola Police Public Information Officer Mike Wood confirms that PPD is assisting.
Statement released from Representative Matt Gaetz: “Please pray for our military service members, law enforcement, and other first responders as they work to address the situation.”
Statement released from Governor Ron Desantis: “We are actively monitoring the shooting that occurred this morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola. We are receiving updates from @fdlepio Commissioner Swearingen and offering our full support to law enforcement.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Little boy invites his entire kindergarten class to witness his adoption
- Trump on likely impeachment: ‘Do it now, fast’
- Seven injured, Four confirmed dead after active shooter situation on Florida Naval Base
- They matched on a dating site and got married. He needed a kidney, and they matched again
- ‘Sam was ready’: Senior dog found by deceased owner’s side dies less than a year later