Suspect passes gas so loudly that police are able to locate his hiding place

LIBERTY, Missouri (KAMR) — Law enforcement in Missouri didn’t have to search very hard to find a suspected criminal.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo on Facebook of the search with three detectives, including a K9.

The post stated that while the deputies were looking, the suspect passed gas so loudly, it gave up the man’s hiding spot.

“We’ve gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out!” the sheriff’s department added.

According to the sheriff’s department, the individual was wanted for possession of a controlled substance.

