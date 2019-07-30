Swept away: Mom warns of dangers posed by large inflatables

(WPBN) – A Michigan mother is warning others about the danger of jumbo inflatables on open waters.

In July 2018, Courtney Kaiser-Sandler watched helplessly as her 6-year-old daughter, Sofia, drifted out a mile and a half onto Lake Michigan.

“The water was completely still, it was just clear, so the kids got in – Sophia got in along with a couple of her friends,” recalled Courtney Kaiser-Sandler.

She says the kids were just two or three feet from the shoreline when all of a sudden, there was panic.

“My friend yelled, ‘Sophia is floating on the raft!’ So we’re all trying to swim towards her and she just kept on going, just like a little sail, and no matter how close we got.. it was like she was still 10 feet away,” said Kaiser-Sandler.

Sofia was on an inflatable unicorn with nothing but her bathing suit and sunglasses, which the 6-year-old says kept her safe.

As Sofia drifted further out, the waves got bigger and the winds got stronger.