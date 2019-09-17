Teacher reads bedtime stories to students over Facebook live

(WCMH/CNN) — For a lot of parents, screen time can become a battle of wills.

But for 1st grade teacher Melissa Spence, it gave her an idea to build a love of reading in her students.

“We’re able to come into their home and bridge that home to school connection and get kids excited about reading in a non-traditional way,” Spence, a teacher at Theodore Jones Elementary School, told KATV.

Every Sunday night at 7:30, Spence, or another teacher, reads a bedtime story streamed to students over the school’s Facebook page.

“I really like how it’s fun and you can just jump into the book and see where it takes you,” said 1st grader Naomi.

“They like coming up to us and saying hey I saw you on the phone reading to me last night, I loved the book that you picked,” states Spence.

Spence calls it “Sunday Snuggles Stories,” and says it’s part of an initiative to increase the school’s reading scores.

She was inspired after seeing a teacher in Texas testing out the concept.

“As soon as I shared it, people said hey we could do this for our school. So then the idea started turning,” said Spence.

It may be a simple concept, but it could make a big difference, according to Spence.