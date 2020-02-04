Tech companies lead US stock rally following global gains

Breaking News
Winter Weather Outlook: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will continue to fall Wednesday
1  of  164
Closings and Delays
A Habitat for Learning (Both Locations) A Ok Driving School Abilene and Brownwood Office of the Attorney General Abilene Cactus Lions Club Abilene Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Wednesday Abilene Christian Schools Abilene Christian University Abilene City Hall Abilene CityLink Bus Service Abilene Gymnastics Sports Center Abilene Housing Authority Abilene ISD Abilene Junior Academy Abilene Learning Academy Abilene Public Library Abilene Woman's Club ACU Center for Speech, Language & Learning Albany ISD All God's Children CDC Anson ISD Aspermont ISD Baird ISD Baird Senior Center Ballinger ISD Bangs ISD Betty Hardwick Center Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breakfast on Beech Street Breckenridge ISD Bronte ISD Brookesmith ISD Brown County Courthouse Brownwood ISD Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Brownwood St. John's Church Food Pantry Brownwood Workforce Center Callahan County Courthouse Callahan County Meals on Wheels Calvary Baptist Church Cedar Creek Counseling Children of Light Christian Service Center of Abilene Church of the Heavenly Rest Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco City and Rural Rides City of Abilene Offices City of Abilene offices Clyde CISD Clyde Senior Center Coleman ISD Coleman Senior Center Colorado City ISD Cook Children's Maternal Fetal Medicine Cross Plains ISD Cross Plains Senior Citizens Center Day Nursery of Abilene De Leon ISD Denton Valley Baptist Church Department of Family and Protective Services offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Dyess Air Force Base Early ISD Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Eula ISD First Baptist Church Baird First Baptist Church Haskell Food Bank of West Central Texas Glo Daycare Center Gorman ISD Grace Baptist Church Grace Baptist Church Hamlin Collegiate ISD Hardin Simmons University Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Hawley ISD Hendrick Cancer Center Hendrick Pulmonary Rehab Highland ISD Ira ISD Jim Ned CISD Jones County Courthouse Kenley School Kids Kampus Child Care Center Kids of Faith Learning Center Kids on Maple Street Day Care KinderCare Kiwanis Club Abilene Knox City-O'Brien ISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Meals on Wheels Abilene Merkel City Hall Merkel ISD Minda St. Child Development Center Mission Abilene Moran ISD Mullin ISD Munday CISD NeeCee's Barber College New Beginnings Childcare Academy New Beginnings Christian Academy Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco and Breckenridge Paint Creek ISD Panther Creek CISD Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Child Development Center Potosi Baptist Church Pregnancy Resources of Abilene Premier High School Ranger ISD Region 14 Service Center Regional Victim Crisis Center Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Roscoe Collegiate ISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD S. 11th & Willis Church of Christ Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Second Chance Cowboy Church of Clyde Shackelford County Courthouse Shiloh Baptist Church Small World of Learning Day Care Snyder ISD Snyder Workforce Center Snyder Workforce Center Southwest Park Baptist Church St. John's Episcopal School St. Vincent Palloti Church RCIA-RE Classes Stamford ISD Stonewall County Courthouse Sweetwater City Offices Sweetwater ISD Taylor County Appraisal District Taylor County Courthouse Taylor County Offices Texas Department of Motor Vehicles - Abilene Texas Health and Human Services Offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Throckmorton ISD TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC Abilene TSTC Breckenridge TSTC Brownwood TSTC Sweetwater Tye City Hall United Methodist Food Pantry Wallace Senior Center West Texas Back Clinic Winters ISD Woodlawn Church of Christ Wylie Baptist Church Wylie ISD Wylie United Methodist Church YMCA Abilene YMCA of Abilene YMCA Preschool & After School Care Zephyr ISD

Tech companies lead US stock rally following global gains

National News

by: DAMIAN J. TROISE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Stock trader Frank Masiello works at the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, following gains overseas. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology companies and banks led a broad rally for U.S. stocks in midday trading Tuesday following solid gains overseas as China took more steps to soften the financial impact of the virus outbreak.

Investors snapped up tech stocks, which are often sensitive to China’s economic health because of ties to supply chains and sales. Apple rose 3.5% and chipmaker Nvidiaclimbed 2.9%.

Utilities, real estate companies and other safe-play assets lagged the market as investors became more comfortable taking on risk. Prices for U.S. government bonds fell sharply and the price of gold also fell.

Wall Street is also assessing a busy round of corporate earnings. Ralph Lauren jumped 9.9% and Clorox gained 4.7% on solid financial results. Google’s parent, Alphabet, gave investors a disappointing revenue report and fell 3.4%.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index rose 1.7% as of 11:41 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 486 points, or 1.7%, to 28,886. The Nasdaq rose 2%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 1.5%.

Markets in Europe and Asia rose. The Shanghai Composite closed 1.3% higher and regained some ground but is still far from erasing an 8% plunge a day earlier.

BONDS: Bond prices fell, pushing yields sharply higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped to 1.60% from 1.52% late Monday. Perhaps more importantly, the 10-year yield also jumped above the three-month Treasury yield of 1.56%. The leapfrog move silenced a recession warning that had been ringing in the bond market, at least for now.

Yields for short-term Treasurys are rarely higher than for longer-term Treasurys, and when it does happen, a rule of thumb says a recession may be on the way in about a year or so. This recession warning signal, which has a fairly accurate but not perfect history, had begun flashing in recent days on worries about the virus for the first time since October.

CHINA MEASURES: China’s central bank is putting $57 billion in funds into its markets. The measure is on top of an advance announcement from Monday that the government would put $173 billion into the markets as they reopened from an extended break because of the virus.

The world’s second-largest economy is in a lockdown that is threatening economic growth there and globally. More companies, including Sony, are warning investors of a potential hit to revenue and profit because of the virus.

More than 20,000 cases have been confirmed globally, along with over 400 deaths. The cases have been mostly in China.

SEARCH ERROR: Alphabet, the parent of internet search giant Google, fell 3.4% after reporting weak revenue growth for its fourth quarter. The company’s revenue surged 18%, but still fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. It is the second rocky quarter in a row, following a third quarter that brought a profit shortfall due to higher spending.

STEAMING AHEAD: Cruise ship operators steamed forward as Royal Caribbean climbed 2.2% after taking tougher measures to screen and restrict passengers amid the virus outbreak, including cancelling eight cruises in China. The cruise line also gave Wall Street a solid quarterly earnings report and profit forecast for the new fiscal year.

Carnival rose 2.5% and Norwegian Cruise Line gained 1.7%.

EARNINGS AHEAD: Investors will get a clearer picture of the auto industry’s health later Tuesday when Ford Motor reports its earnings. Entertainment powerhouse Disney will also report earnings after the markets close, its first quarterly report since launching a streaming video service to challenge Netflix.

General Motors and pharmaceutical giant Merck will release their financial results on Wednesday.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss