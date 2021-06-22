Tennessee boy’s legs nearly severed in Missouri roller coaster accident

BRANSON, Missouri (WREG) – An 11-year-old boy who is visually impaired nearly had his legs severed Sunday in a freak accident on a roller coaster.

Aalando Perry (Courtesy of Shelondra Ford)

Aalando Perry, of Collierville, Tennessee, got on The Branson Coaster in Branson, Missouri, with his brother. His grandmother said the boys tried to ride together but were told Aalando would be safe going on alone.

“All the kids said the roller coaster stopped, and my grandson, who is vision impaired, got up and preceded to get off the roller coaster, and the roller coaster restarted backed up, and he fell off and got entrapped under the rails, and he was there for about an hour and a half,” said Shelondra Ford, the boys’ grandmother and guardian.

The Branson fire department was able to free Aalonda, and he was airlifted to an area hospital.

Aalando Perry at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri (Courtesy of Shelondra Ford)

His grandmother said both of his legs and right arm were crushed, and doctors don’t know if they will be able to save his legs.

“They are talking about amputation,” said Ford. “He has had two surgeries so far since this morning — skin grafts, and he is going have at least six or seven more before they can even see progress. He’s heavily sedated and in a lot of pain.”

Ford said her grandson has Marfan syndrome, a disorder that affects connective tissue, and has only 15% vision in one of his eyes.

“He just learned brail and learned how to be mobile with his cane,” Ford said.

Aalando Perry (left) with his brother before getting on the roller coaster. (Courtesy of Shelondra Ford)

She said she is thankful her grandson is still with her but believes the accident could have been prevented.

“My grandson who is 13 explained he was visually impaired,” said Ford. “If they couldn’t both ride in the same cars together, they shouldn’t have allowed him to get on the ride period.”

The Missouri State Fire Marshals Office is investigating the accident.

Ford said she has hired an attorney to look into the matter. She is hoping to have Aalando moved to a hospital in Memphis this week.