Tennessee sheriff’s office searching for toddler that hasn’t been seen in ‘approximately two months’

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in searching for a 15-month-old that hasn’t been seen by “certain family members” in the past two months.

According to a release from SCSO officials, Evelyn Boswell was last seen by certain family members near the end of November 2019 and the first of December 2019.

Authorities said there is an active investigation in this search and that, “The child’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, has been involved in the investigation along with the father, Ethan Perry, who is active duty in the military, stationed in Louisiana.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for Boswell whp was reportedly last seen on December 26, but was not reported as a missing child until Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow.

Authorities in Sullivan County are being assisted by both the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI are assisting in the search.

If you have any details, call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

