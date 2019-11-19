The Latest: Pompeo calls prisoner exchange a ‘hopeful sign”

FILE – In this May 3, 2019, photo, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks on the last day of the Afghan Loya Jirga meeting in Kabul, Afghanistan. Taliban officials have told The Associated Press that three Taliban prisoners released by Kabul have been flown to Qatar for a swap for an American and an Australian hostage held by the insurgents. The three Taliban prisoners were to have been freed more than one week ago by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Latest on the Afghanistan prisoner swap with the Taliban for American and Australian hostage held by insurgents since 2016 (all times local):

10:05 p.m.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the prisoner exchange that freed an American and an Australian as well as a promise by the Taliban to release another 10 Afghan prisoners is a “hopeful sign” that Afghanistan’s relentless war can soon come to an end.

Pompeo said in a statement released by the U.S. State Department following the release of American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks that: “We see these developments as hopeful signs that the Afghan war, a terrible and costly conflict that has lasted 40 years, may soon conclude through a political settlement.”

The two men were held for more than three years and were exchanged for three ranking Taliban, including the younger brother of the group’s deputy, Sirajuddin, who also leads the terrorist-designated Haqqani group.

Pompeo’s statement also commended Afghanistan’s opposition politicians who set aside their differences long enough to allow the exchange to happen and “did not use these humanitarian gestures for personal political gain. “

__

9:15 p.m.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says two hostages freed by the Taliban after more than three years in captivity are receiving medical care and other support from the United States government.

Grisham says the U.S. welcomes the release of professors Kevin King and Timothy Weeks.

King, an American, and Weeks, an Australian, were abducted outside the American University in Kabul, where both work as teachers.

Grisham says: “We pray for the full recovery of both men, who endured significant hardship during their captivity, and wish them well as they reunite with their loved ones in the near future.”

Their freedom came hours after the Afghan government freed three Taliban prisoners and sent them to Qatar.

___

5:05 p.m.

The family of American hostage Kevin King who was released by the Taliban along with his Australian colleague says that King is now with U.S. officials in Afghanistan getting medical care ahead of his return home.

King and Australian Timothy Weeks, both professors at the American University in Kabul, were kidnapped in August 2016 by the Taliban outside the university.

King’s sister, Stephanie Miller, says the family s “so happy to hear that my brother has been freed and is on his way home to us.”

She adds: “This has been a long and painful ordeal for our entire family, and his safe return has been our highest priority. We appreciate the support we have received and ask for privacy as we await Kevin’s safe return.”

King’s brother-in-law, Joe Miller also thanked the U.S. Peace envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security adviser Robert O’Brien along with “numerous members of the U.S. government who worked tirelessly behind the scenes” for King’s freedom.

___

4:55 p.m.

The Taliban say the freeing of three of their ranking members from Afghan custody in exchange for an American and an Australian hostage held for three years by the insurgents are “good steps for building trust” and something that “can help in the peace process.”

Tuesday’s statement by the Taliban called the swap a “positive action.”

Among the three released was Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of the Taliban’s deputy Sirajuddin Haqqani. The other two were an uncle Haji Malik Khan and an Haqqani lieutenant Hafiz Abdul Rashid.

The two American University of Afghanistan professors who were released are American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks, who were kidnapped in Kabul in August 2016.

___

3:20 p.m.

The American University of Afghanistan welcomed news of the release of their professors, American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks, freed after more than three years in a swap for three high ranking Taliban.

The university said in a statement Tuesday that it “shares the relief of the families of Kevin and Timothy” and would look to provide “all the support we can to Kevin and Tim and their families.”

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan was also quick to welcome the release of the two professors.

“We appreciate steps taken by all involved to make it possible,” he said.

___

1:45 p.m.

The Taliban say they have freed two hostages — American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks — in southern Afghanistan, ending more than three years of their captivity.

A Taliban official says the release took place on Tuesday in the province of Zabul in the Now Bahar district, a region that is largely under Taliban control.

It wasn’t immediately known if the two hostages, both professors at the American University of Kabul, were handed over to Afghan government representatives, intermediaries, or U.S. forces.

Their freedom came hours after the Afghan government freed three Taliban prisoners and sent them to Qatar. The three included Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of the Taliban’s deputy Sirajuddin Haqqani, who also leads the fearsome Haqqani network.

It appears the Taliban had refused to hand over the two professors until they received proof their men had reached Qatar.

___

11:15 a.m.

Three ranking Taliban prisoners released by the Kabul government have been flown to Qatar for an expected swap for an American and an Australian hostage held by the insurgents since their abduction in 2016, Taliban officials said Tuesday.

The whereabouts of the two hostages — American, Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks — was not immediately known.

The Taliban officials told The Associated Press that the exchange would likely take place on Tuesday. They said the three of their members arrived in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar on Monday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The three include Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of the Taliban’s deputy, Sirajuddin Haqqani, who also heads the fearsome Haqqani network.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani a week ago announced the “conditional release” of the Taliban figures, saying at a press event broadcast live on state television that it was a very hard decision he felt he had to make in the interest of the Afghan people.

King and Weeks, the two captives held by the Taliban were abducted in 2016 outside the American University in Kabul where they both work as teachers.

The following year, the Taliban released two videos showing the captives. A January 2017 video showed them appearing pale and gaunt. In the later video, King and Weeks looked healthier and said a deadline for their release was set for June 16 that year.

Both said they are being treated well by the Taliban but that they remain prisoners and appealed to their governments to help set them free. It was impossible to know whether they were forced to speak.

Subsequently, U.S. officials said that American forces had launched a rescue mission to free the two, but the captives were not found at the raided location.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien made separate calls to Ghani on Monday to discuss the prisoners’ release, Ghani’s spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

The release and swap were intended to try to restart talks to end Afghanistan’s 18-year war and allow for the eventual withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

The United States had been close to an agreement in September with the Taliban but a fresh wave of violence in the Afghan capital that killed a U.S. soldier brought talks and an impending deal to a grinding halt.

The agreement called for direct talks between the Taliban and Afghan government as well as other prominent Afghans to find a negotiated end to the war and set out a roadmap for what a post -war Afghanistan would look like.

Ghani in his discussions with Pompeo and O’Brien said he wanted a reduction in violence and an all-out cease-fire, his spokesman said.

According to a U.S. State Department statement Tuesday, Pompeo told Ghani the United States was “committed to work closely together to address violence if the President’s decision does not produce the intended results.”

___

Associated Press writer Tameem Akhgar in Kabul, Afghanistan, contributed to this report.