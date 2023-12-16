(NEXSTAR) — While it seems that inflation is seeming to ease in some categories, the cost of nearly everything is still high. A recent analysis even determined most American households would need to spend an additional $10,000 or even more to afford the same goods and quality of life they had in early 2021.

Fortunately for some, more than half the country is set to raise their minimum wage in 2024.

The federal minimum wage will remain at $7.25 an hour next year, the same rate that it’s been since 2009. Twenty states will remain at that level while another 25 and the District of Columbia will mandate an increase.

In most cases, the increases are set to take effect on January 1, 2024. In D.C., for example, the minimum wage is currently $17, higher than any other state. That is expected to increase on July 1 based on the Consumer Price Index for the area.

Come July, Nevada’s minimum wage will increase to $11 for employers providing qualifying health benefits and $12 for those that don’t. Oregon will also raise its minimum wage — which ranges from $13.20 to $15.45, depending on where you live — to a yet-to-be-determined rate based on the Consumer Price Index.

Florida’s minimum wage is set to increase from $12 to $13 an hour in September as part of a gradual increase to $15 by 2026.

In addition to the District of Columbia, seven states (and potentially eight, if Oregon’s standard minimum wage jumps 80 cents from $14.20) will have a minimum wage at or above $15.

Other states also progressing to $15 minimum wages are Delaware, Illinois, and Rhode Island, with deadlines of 2025.

You can hover or tap on the states in the interactive map below to see if it’s minimum wage will increase in 2024, to what rate, and if any other changes are happening within the state.

Most notable among them is California, where the minimum wage for fast food workers will be $20 an hour next year. The state is also setting the minimum wage for healthcare workers at $25 an hour.

Hawaii will see the largest overall increase when the minimum wage moves from $12 to $14 on January 1. The state is currently making incremental increases in order to raise its minimum wage to $18 an hour in 2028. In addition to Hawaii, the below states are all raising their minimum wages by at least $1 in 2024:

Overall, Washington will have the highest minimum wage of any state in 2024 at $16.28 an hour. That’s followed by California, which will rise to $16, and Connecticut, which will reach $15.69 next year.

Nexstar’s Alix Martichoux contributed to this report.