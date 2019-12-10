‘They’ is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year
(CNN Newsource) — The American English Dictionary says searches for the non-binary pronoun “they” have increased by 313% in the last year.
The definition of ‘they’ as a non-binary pronoun was added to the three other separate definitions of the word in September.
According to the dictionary’s Senior Editor, pronouns are among the English language’s most commonly used words and in the past year, more people searched for the proper usage of ‘they.’
Latest Posts:
- White Castle recalls frozen burgers over possible listeria presence
- Sandford resigns as head football coach and athletic director of Early Longhorns
- 11 Chinese migrants found hidden inside furniture, appliances in moving truck
- WATCH: Firefighters demonstrate how quickly a dry Christmas tree can catch fire
- Federal proposal would jack up the cost of researching ancestors