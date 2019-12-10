‘They’ is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year

(CNN Newsource) — The American English Dictionary says searches for the non-binary pronoun “they” have increased by 313% in the last year.

The definition of ‘they’ as a non-binary pronoun was added to the three other separate definitions of the word in September.

According to the dictionary’s Senior Editor, pronouns are among the English language’s most commonly used words and in the past year, more people searched for the proper usage of ‘they.’

