KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City is known for its delicious barbecue, and now a popular Chiefs player is putting his own twist on it.
Travis Kelce has debuted a new assortment of refrigerated entrees. Walmart is selling Kelce’s new line, sold under the brand name “Travis Kelce’s Kitchen.”
“Travis Kelce’s Kitchen” features seven different meal options that take a “KC Style” approach to dinner. Here’s a list of the entrees that are available:
- Bacon Mac & Cheese: This dish features jumbo macaroni noodles in a cheddar cheese sauce with pieces bacon sprinkled through
- Brisket Burnt Ends & BBQ Sauce: The taste of these burnt ends was described as smoky and caramelized
- Brisket Burnt Ends with Mac & Cheese: The dish has chunks of burnt ends and jumbo macaroni noodles blended together in a cheddar cheese sauce.
- Sliced Brisket in BBQ Sauce: This dish is sliced brisket with a traditional Kansas City-style barbecue sauce
- BBQ Baked Beans with Sausage: Barbecue-baked black beans and white kidney beans with brown sugar, onion, pork sausage and bacon
- Sausage and Meatball Marinara with Peppers and Onions: Sliced pork sausage, pork and beef meatballs that are topped with marinara sauce, bell peppers and onions.
- BBQ Baked Beans with Burnt Ends: Baked black beans and white kidney beans meet Kansas City Style burnt ends topped with brown sugar, peppers, bacon and onions
The meals vary from $8.17 to $12.78 for different items. The entrees are only available at Walmart.