(CNN) – According to President Donald Trump, 4th of July celebrations will take place on Washington’s National Mall as scheduled, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump said at Wednesday’s White House briefing that the event will move forward and hailed the success of last year’s celebrations.
2019’s observance, the Salute to America at the Lincoln Memorial, included military tank displays and flyovers, as well as music from military bands.
The president said authorities will probably limit attendance for this year’s event to 25% of what was seen last year.
He added that “this year, most likely, we’ll be standing 6 feet apart.”
Latest Posts:
- Armed airmen on the run in Abilene identified, possible threat to Dyess AFB
- City of Abilene reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 191
- Big Brothers Big Sisters finding new ways to stay connected
- Alex Trebek is trending on Twitter, but he’s just fine
- Abilene ISD establece una nueva fecha para las graduaciones presenciales