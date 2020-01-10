Trump Jr. shows off AR-15 with depiction of Hilary Clinton behind bars

(KVEO) – Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram on Sunday to show off his AR-15 that depicts the former Secretary of State behind bars.

Trump Jr. can be seen smiling as he shows off the assault rifle with a picture of Hilary on the weapon’s magazine, appearing to be locked up and behind bars.

“Nice day at the range, @rarebreedfirearms and @spikes_tactical adding a little extra awesome to my AR and that mag …” he wrote. View this post on Instagram

Playing off of Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy, “Lock her up” became somewhat of a war cry for his supporters going into the 2016 election.

The AR-15 also shows a medieval knight’s helmet with a Crusader cross above the magazine. The rifle has “Made in the USA” and “Crusader” placed on it as well.

