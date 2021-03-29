Trump: Visit to Southern Border likely in the “next couple of weeks.”

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—During an interview with FOX News, Former President Trump said he intends to visit the southern border in the upcoming weeks, following President Joe Biden’s criticism on the migrant surge.

“A lot of people want me to” visit the border, Trump said during the interview.

During the interview, Trump called President Joe Biden’s undoing of the “Remain in Mexico” policy, or the Migrant Protection Protocol, a “very bad decision.”

Last week, Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz arrived in the Rio Grande Valley to tour the border alongside local border officials.

Former President Donald Trump joined me with reaction to my #OpeningStatement and revealed when he might visit the southern border. Take a look: pic.twitter.com/fe4rrfSmlu — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 28, 2021

Together, the lawmakers condemned the Biden administration for the events occurring with migrants at the southern border.

Senator Cornyn echoed that sentiment during the press conference and stated this situation has put a strain on Border Patrol officials as well as migrants who are being contained in closed areas.

Trump also said the Biden administration should do is reenact the “Remain in Mexico” policy and complete the border wall.

“We’re not getting along with Mexico any longer,” said Trump. “You have a great president of Mexico who was fantastic to me.”

During a press conference on Thursday, President Joe Biden was repeatedly pressed to defend his migration policy along the border with Mexico. He said the increase in migration was cyclical.

“It happens every single solitary year. There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months,” the President said. “It happens every year.”

Biden said many migrants were fleeing problems in their home countries and blamed former President Donald Trump, for dismantling parts of the U.S. immigration system.

Congressman Jodey Arrington and Rep. Brian Babin announced they will lead a Texas Congressional Delegation trip to the southern borde from McAllen, Laredo, and Carrizo Springs, Texas on Tuesday.