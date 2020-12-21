Trump’s spiritual adviser tests positive for coronavirus after attending White House Christmas party

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The leader of a north Georgia megachurch who has been a spiritual adviser to President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19.
News outlets report Jentezen Franklin was absent from Sunday services at Free Chapel in Gainesville. Pastor Javon Ruff announced the diagnosis during Free Chapel’s Sunday service.
The diagnosis came within days of Franklin attending a Christmas party at the White House.
More than a dozen parties at the White House have been criticized for being held indoors and not enforcing masks, but a church spokesperson says Franklin’s infection wasn’t related to that visit.
Latest Posts:
- ‘Do as I say’: Anger as some politicians ignore virus rules
- Coronavirus in Texas: Which counties will get the Moderna vaccine Monday
- Government funding bill released including $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus, Congress set to vote
- WATCH: Santa Claus rescued from power lines while making parachute candy delivery
- Gov. Greg Abbott moves closer to transferring control of Austin Police Department to Texas DPS