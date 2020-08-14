U.S. Postal Service to raise some prices over holiday season

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — The United States Postal Service announced a temporary price change that would take effect in mid-October and run until after Christmas.
The change would affect commercial domestic packages. Retail prices and international products wouldn’t be impacted.
The planned price increase begins on October 18 and would end December 27.
USPS says the temporary price spike is due to heightened demand from online shopping and increased expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The increases run anywhere from 24 cents to $1.50.
Impacted products include commercial domestic competitive packages like Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select, and Parcel Return Service.
The planned changes for commercial customers are outlined below:
- Parcel Select Destination Delivery Unit (DDU)
- Current: Starts at $3.19 with a planned increase of 24 cents
- Parcel Return Service
- Current: Starts at $3.05 with a planned increase of 24 cents
- Parcel Select Lightweight
- Current: Starts at $1.81 with a planned increase of 24 cents
- FCPS Commercial
- Current: Starts at $2.74 with a planned increase of 25 cents
- Priority Mail Commercial
- Current: Starts at $7.02 with a planned increase of 40 cents
- Parcel Select Ground
- Current: Starts at $6.92 with a planned increase of 40 cents
- Parcel Select DSCF
- Current: Starts at $4.37 with a planned increase of 40 cents
- Parcel Select DNDC
- Current: Starts at $5.98 with a planned increase of 40 cents
- Priority Mail Express Commercial
- Current: Starts at $22.75 with a planned increase of $1.50
The change must still be approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission.
