CHICAGO (WGN) – A military plane was forced to return to a Chicago airport after hitting a bird early Monday evening.

The aircraft, a C-37, landed safely back at Midway Airport after the bird strike at approximately 5 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

There were no reports of injuries.

Among those on board was Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau and the highest-ranking officer in the guard, as well as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Gen. Hokanson had been in Chicago earlier in the day to meet with leaders and soldiers from the Illinois National Guard, according to a Facebook post.

The US Air Force’s website describes the C-37 as a “twin-engine, turbofan aircraft acquired to fill the worldwide special airlift missions for high-ranking government and Department of Defense officials.”