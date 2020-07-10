Video captures man breaking into Denver garage, home while family sleeps

DENVER (KDVR) — A man was caught on home surveillance video going into a garage and stealing a Colorado family’s vehicle. The family said the suspect also entered their house while they were sleeping.

Video shows a man driving slowly through an alley around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday before he approaches a garage door that was left slightly open.

“I think that being propped up a little bit had him intrigued by our particular property,” said homeowner Jeff DePaola.

The man is seen looking under the garage door before going around the corner to an unlocked gate. He was able to get into the backyard and then into the house through an unlocked door.

DePaola said the man took his wife’s purse, which contained the keys to their 2016 Porsche Cayenne SUV.

Video shows the man inside the garage, going through drawers and loading up the SUV before taking off. He’s also seen driving his own vehicle away before returning to the garage.





“He just went through the entire garage, top to bottom. It’s just crazy. He got as much as he could in that car,” said DePaola.

DePaola said this is the second time in a matter of months that they’ve been the victims of car theft. In April, his daughter’s vehicle was stolen while parked on the street. In that case, police said the suspect found the keys after breaking into a nearby vehicle.

“The crazy part about that is they left the car about a block and a half away a few days later,” said DePaola.

Police said it’s unclear whether the two cases are connected. DePaola said he believes the thieves are acting on opportunity and not necessarily targeting their home.

“We will step up our efforts here. Our back gate will be locked, we are going to add another camera and alarm system to the doors and windows so it won’t happen again,” DePaola said.

Police recommend locking your car, rolling up windows and taking your keys with you. Do not leave belongings in the car. For your home, they suggest locking all doors and windows as well as securing windows or sliding doors with wooden dowels.

Latest Posts: