OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A video shared on social media shows a group of good Samaritans come together to try to save two people from a burning car on Interstate 80 in California.
Officials say the car had crashed into a concrete wall Saturday evening on westbound I-80 in Richmond, Calif.
In the video, about a dozen people got out of their cars to try and pull the two occupants out of the burning car.
One person was seen using a saw to cut into the car. The driver was pulled from the car and taken to a hospital.
According to Oakland police, the driver later died at a hospital and a passenger died at the scene.
No other cars were involved.
The collision is still under investigation. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.
The video has been viewed more than 2 million times on Twitter.
Latest Posts:
- Biden pushes for increasing minimum wage to $15 an hour
- KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Unseasonably warm and dry week ahead
- ACU to begin opening stores at new development next month, more apartments pending
- Audrey II comes to life at Hardin-Simmons Theatre for Little Shop of Horrors
- VIDEO: Good Samaritans try to save 2 trapped in burning car in California