(CBS) - President Trump's "Made in America" product showcase spiraled Monday, as he defiantly launched into a defense of his weekend tweets claiming progressive female representatives of color should "go back" to their countries.

Facing shouted questions from reporters Monday at an event that was supposed to center around American-made products, Mr. Trump quickly allowed for the focus of the day to be his racially tinged remarks instead, even claiming he is unconcerned by white nationalists championing his words.