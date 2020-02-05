VIDEO: Kansas City police arrest two people who sped through barricade at Chiefs parade

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) – Kansas City police have arrested two people after a police chase through the route for the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.
The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning. Multiple videos captured the chase with one showing officers using the “PIT maneuver” to end it.
Officers surrounded the car with guns drawn and took the driver into custody.
