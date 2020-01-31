Video shows day care owner dragging child down hall

LULING, La. (WCMH) – Multiple agencies are investigating a day care center in Louisiana after video surfaced that shows the owner dragging a child.

The child’s mother, Stephanie Kidd, called the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office after an employee at Special Angels Outreach in Luling sent her a video showing her 1-year-old being dragged down the hall.

“I had to tell myself don’t watch this video because its hard to watch,” Kidd said. “I couldn’t even breathe.”

“Be careful who you trust your kids with,” she added.

The owner, Lori Bercegeay, said her center is a resource for children with intellectual and developmental differences. She admitted she was the adult in the video, and said she should have had more patience.

“I was bringing him he was walking at first but he had just started walking and I guess I was going a little too fast for him or whatever, he went kind of to his knees and he was whining.”

Bercegeay says going forward, she will be “more calm and just more careful with the kids and more aware of who is where and what are they doing.”

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services and the Department of Education are investigating the incident. The district attorney’s office will also be involved.

