Viral video shows what happens when you hit a horse from behind

BERLIN, Md. (BRPROUD) – For one woman, this was no day at the beach.
Assateague Island is known for its wild horses and this beach patron ran into one.
This viral video below was posted on the Ocean City Boardwalk page:
As you can see, the video appears to show a horse coming up to chairs or food on the beach.
A woman then comes up from behind the horse and hits it with a shovel.
Let’s just say it does not end well as the woman falls backward after being kicked by the horse.
