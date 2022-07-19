(WGHP) – Nolan Neal, a former contestant on “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent,” has died at age 41, according to multiple reports.

The singer was found dead in his Nashville apartment Monday, his cousin Dylan Seals told both TMZ and People.

A medical examiner confirmed Neal’s passing to TMZ, but investigators told the outlet they’re still waiting for the autopsy results.

Neal made it to the quarterfinals on the 15th season of “America’s Got Talent,” where he performed his original song “Send Me a Butterfly.” He had also received a standing ovation from the audience during his audition when he sang an original song about his substance abuse struggles.

Neal had earlier appeared on NBC’s singing competition “The Voice,” where he was picked to be on Adam Levine’s team. He was eliminated in the knockout round.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Nolan Neal,” reads a statement shared by the official Twitter account of “The Voice.” “His incredible talent will always be remembered. Our sincerest sympathy goes out to his family and friends during this time.”