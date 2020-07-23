Washington adopts tentative name as ‘Washington Football Team’ effective immediately

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Washington has announced its temporary team name for the upcoming NFL season as the “Washington Football Team” on Thursday.

The news comes after the team released a statement on July 13 saying they were retiring the Redskins name and logo. Owner Daniel Snyder faced pressures for the change to occur during the civil unrest and protests against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd.

“For updated brand clarity and consistency purposes, we will call ourselves the ‘Washington Football Team’ pending adoption of our new name. We encourage fans, media and all other parties to use ‘Washington Football Team’ immediately. The Redskins name and logo will officially be retired by the start of the 2020 season,” said officials in a statement released Thursday.

The team said that on Friday, they will be in the beginning phases of rebranding that will reflect the new image of the franchise.

“Over the next 50 days, we will begin the process of retiring all Redskins branding from team properties whether it be FedExField, Redskins Park, other physical and digital spaces. We hope to complete this process in full by the team’s home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13,” the statement continued.

The Washington Football Team also recently removed former owner George Preston Marshall, who was considered a racist and segregationist, from the Ring of Fame and striking all references to him on their website.

Twittter already reflects the name change while Facebook has an updated handle @WashingonNFL with the original team name for the page title. The website still has the original name attached redskins.com as well.

Logo mockups, uniform concepts, and the FedExField design can be viewed at redskins.com/washingtonfootball.

The uniform concepts featuring “Washington Football Team” show players Jonathan Allen, Landon Collins, Dwayne Haskins, Ryan Kerrigan, Daron Payne and Chase Young in their home and road jerseys.

The team plans to debut the home uniforms in the Week 1 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles and away uniforms in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fans will be able to purchase “Washington Football Team” merchandise from Fanatics and NFL Shop in the coming days.

