DENVER (KDVR) – Early Tuesday morning, three thieves used a truck and rope to pull a bolted-down ATM out of Spot Bar and Grill in Denver.

“It’s just violating,” Meagan Maly, the bar’s general manager, said.

Security video shows one of the suspects breaking the glass door to get into the bar. The thief never hit the lock on the door, which Maly said is why the alarm wasn’t originally triggered.

The suspect inside went straight to the ATM and attempted to pick it up before appearing to realize the ATM was bolted to the ground. While that was happening, a red truck backed up onto the curb just outside the front door and another suspect brought a rope inside.

“He put a little lasso on our ATM and hooked up to the truck and pulled it right out through our door, breaking the door,” Maly said.

From there the video shows the suspects dragging out the ATM and lifting it into the back of the red truck.

“It was a different-looking truck with a lot of flood lights on it. It’ll have a lot of dings on it after hitting that stop sign several times,” Maly said. “So hopefully that narrows it down.”

Right now, they don’t know the exact amount of money that was in the ATM during the theft.

“I’m hoping nothing. That would be the silver lining, but we don’t know yet,” Maly said.

She said the bar has had small break-ins in the past, but nothing this elaborate or what appeared to be planned. She said she believes the thieves had been in the bar before.

“They knew exactly where it was. Police lifted prints off the handle, so we are waiting to see if it’s someone we recognize,” Maly said.

Spot Bar and Grill has been open for 27 years.

“Things like this shouldn’t happen, especially at a neighborhood bar in a nice area. Washington Park is a nice area. It just sucks something like this would happen,” she said.