Woman hospitalized after putting a live baby octopus on her face

FOX ISLAND, Wash. (NBC) — At Jamie Bisceglia’s Fox Island, Washington home, “Gone fishing” are words to live by.

“Good things happen to those who bait. I believe in that,” says Bisceglia.

She started fishing at a young age, and recently opened her own company called South Sound Salmon Sisters.

“My goal is to motivate women to get out on the water and fish,” Bisceglia says.

On Friday, she was out on her boat attending a fishing derby, and she saw someone had caught a juvenile Giant Red Pacific Octopus.

“I said, ‘Can I have that? Don’t let it go, I want to eat it for dinner,’” Bisceglia explains.

She also wanted to pose with it for the derby’s photo contest.

“I thought, this is pretty cool. It was a gorgeous, exotic creature, and I put it on my face and said take my picture. Then all of a sudden, they notice and I notice, my eyes just widened, and it had put its beak into my chin, not once but twice. It was like a barbed hook going into my skin,” she explains.

Photos show her pulling the octopus off her face.

“It was bleeding profusely for probably thirty minutes and it was very painful,” she says.